Weekend Reading

An unexpected snowfall outside my window this morning, always a treat here in Georgia, USA. It provides a cozy backdrop to this week’s list of items worthy of your time over the weekend. Today, instead of articles, here are a few thought-provoking videos (If you prefer the written word, here are suggestions from weeks past):

• Mother Canada – One man’s quest to have Canada’s largest war memorial erected in Green Cove, Cape Breton, is met with fervent responses from a community that’s divided on the issue.

• The Big Picture: From the Big Bang to the Meaning of Life – with Sean Carroll – Sean Carroll ties together the fundamental laws of physics governing the workings of the cosmos with the everyday human experience we all share.

• On Snow Leopard Mountain – Planet Earth II – Behind The Scenes – In a remote village in the Himalaya Tsewang Norboo has grown up with snow leopards. An ambient portrait of a life high in the mountains, full of silence, dark interiors and mysterious glimpses of mystical cats.

• Paul Mason | PostCapitalism, February 2017, Stockholm

• We’re Building a Dystopia Just to Make People Click on Ads – Zeynep Tufecki – We’re building an artificial intelligence-powered dystopia, one click at a time, says techno-sociologist Zeynep Tufekci.

• “Age of Delirium” Film by David Satter, in ENGLISH / Фильм Дэвида Саттера “Век безумия” – “Age of Delirium,” a documentary by David Satter, tells the story of the fall of the Soviet Union as lived and experienced by the Soviet people.

• Tom Waits | Tales from a Cracked Jukebox | James Maycock | Documentary | 2017

Everybody is out with their ‘best books of the year’ lists, adding months of reading material to my bookshelves. I’ll chime in with my own list next week, but for now, here’s one to get us started: Notes on a Foreign Country: An American Abroad in a Post-American World by Suzy Hansen. I’ve just gotten started but so far, it’s brilliant.

Stay tuned for more reading matter next week. Cheers for now, and a good weekend to all.