An interesting map, used with permission, from an interesting web site, jakubmarian.com. It’s full of this kind of stuff.
Another interesting site for cartophiles is A Map A Day, on Instagram.
2 thoughts on “Kill Two Birds with One Stone in European Languages”
I think Poland has it right.
🙂 Me too. It’s generic meat, already dead, so there’s no violence, but you still get … meat. Among the others, I prefer the countries that kill flies over cute little bunnies or birds.
