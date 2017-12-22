Chances are most of us will be busy with other activities this weekend, so here are just a few suggestions for fine weekend reading:

Journey toward the Island by Laila Stien at wordswithoutborders.org

The Trolley Problem Will Tell You Nothing Useful About Morality by Brianna Rennix & Nathan J. Robinson at Current Affairs

Why Democracy Didn’t Work in Russia by Christian Caryl in The New Republic

The Case for Reading Quebec’s Most Reclusive Author by Dimitri Nasrallah in The Walrus

Citizens of anywhere by Matthew Valencia at 1843magazine.com

Merry Christmas everybody. Thanks for spending time with me here this year.