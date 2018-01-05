Cold Winter Weekend Reading

Next week I think I’ll post a vignette from a trip to West Africa, some form of which should work its way into my eventual book about African travel. As for now, along with everyone else on the U.S. east coast, I’ll be spending this weekend mostly indoors. Here’s some engaging reading to enjoy by the fire, or wherever you are:

Spies, Dossiers, and the Insane Lengths Restaurants Go to Track and Influence Food Critics in the Washingtonian by Jessica Sidman

One of Us at laphamsquarterly.org by John Jeremiah Sullivan

The Bridge to Nowhere and the Bays Road at East of Elveden by my friend Laurence Mitchell

Will globalisation go into reverse? in Prospect Magazine by Barry Eichengreen

The monster beneath at 1843magazine.com by Helen Gordon

They Began a New Era in The New York Review of Books by James Salter (recommended as a Salter fan. I can also recommend the 2013 compilation of Salter’s travel writing, There and Then: The Travel Writing of James Salter)

Cheers for now.