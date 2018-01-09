There is a nice article at TheAtlantic.com today called Mountain Gorillas at Home. My gorilla photography pales before it so I will spare you of anything more than a link, below, but the area around the gorillas is interesting in its own right. Here are a couple of shots of where the Uganda gorillas live (there are also gorillas in Rwanda and Congo). This is a place called the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest.
Strictly speaking, it’s not quite impenetrable. There is this road through it:
Adjoining the forest are heavily farmed, terraced fields. The hills are really steep, as you can see here:
We visited the gorillas in the Virunga Mountains in Rwanda, farther down the road (See the Mountain Gorillas Gallery at EarthPhotos.com). Here are a few things I wrote at the time, when CS&W was on Typepad. I guess they ought to still work: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8.
And while we’re here, apropos to nothing except that I just ran across this photo, and it’s also from Uganda, here is the only galloping hippo I have ever seen:
Click ’em all to enlarge them. And have a look at more in the Uganda Gallery and the Rwanda Gallery at EarthPhotos.com.
One thought on “Impenitrable Means Impenitrable”
Maybe the hippo wanted to get back to the water…I would think it would feel safer there
