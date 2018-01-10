Following a Norwegian programming idea, the SBS network in Australia recently aired a three-hour program mostly shot out the window on a train, the Ghan, which makes a regular three-day journey between Darwin and Adelaide. Response was sufficient for SBS to schedule a longer, seventeen-hour version of the same.
On the off chance that you are not reading this in Australia, and thus are unable to watch the TV version, here are some photos from the Ghan. And here is a link to my trip report at the time, posted just after we’d finished the 51 hour and ten minute journey.
Our journey began in Darwin, southbound.
The Ghan
Morning coffee in the lounge
Outside Darwin it looks like this.
First excursion stop, the Katherine Gorge
Way out in the middle of the outback
Wise guy at Lice Springs.
Somewhere out there, this happens.
And eventually as Adelaide draws closer, the countryside turns green.
3 thoughts on “This Is for Non-Australians”
Amazing pictures 😀
My friend from The Blue Mountains did this trip a couple of weeks ago. Maybe you were travelling at the same time!
Great pics, Bill. Have you done the three-day Canadian railroad trip from Toronto to Vancouver, which crosses the Great Lakes, the Northern Shield, the Prairies, and the Rockies?! It would make for an interesting contrast! 🙂
