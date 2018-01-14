3 thoughts on “Thank You…

  2. Excellent. I guess I’d better order my copy! We visited western Greenland in 2015 as part of a National Geographic trip to the Canadian High Arctic. Sissimiut, Ililissut and Disko Bay were our highlight stops. We also spent time on Baffin Island, including Pond Inlet and lots of amazing animal sightings in Lancaster Sound. Totally captivating. The Arctic is mesmerizing. I need to hear more about eastern Greenland and Svalbard!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s