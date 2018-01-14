Thank You… Posted on January 14, 2018 by bill … for making Out in the Cold #4 on Amazon’s Greenland list. Share this:EmailTweetStumbleUponPrintMorePocketShare on TumblrWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
3 thoughts on “Thank You…”
Bravo!
LikeLike
Excellent. I guess I’d better order my copy! We visited western Greenland in 2015 as part of a National Geographic trip to the Canadian High Arctic. Sissimiut, Ililissut and Disko Bay were our highlight stops. We also spent time on Baffin Island, including Pond Inlet and lots of amazing animal sightings in Lancaster Sound. Totally captivating. The Arctic is mesmerizing. I need to hear more about eastern Greenland and Svalbard!
LikeLike
And likewise, I need to get up to the Canadian Arctic. There is a bit on Disko Bay – and points north from there – in the book although it’s from well before 2015.
LikeLiked by 1 person