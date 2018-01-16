President Donald Trump from today’s Oval Office remarks with Nursultan Nazarbayev, the President of Kazakhstan. This quote begins on this YouTube clip at 3:53:
Our country is doing very well. Economically we’ve never had anything like it. I don’t believe we’ve ever been in a position and the president was so, saying we’ve never been in a position like we have.
No. Guess not.
5 thoughts on “Clarity Clinic”
If my jaw keeps dropping at the rate it’s been doing lately, it will fall off! Are we unknowingly living in some alternate universe?!
Knowingly, I think.
If you saw RAchel Maddow last evening, this photo would have new meaning.
I didn’t, Carol? What was it about?
Her program outlined connections between Trump, a Russian Mafia pal of his, a huge embezzlement at the largest bank in Kazakhstan, and the current government of Kazakhstan. Funding Trump hotels and laundering money was at the heart of it.
