President Donald Trump from today’s Oval Office remarks with Nursultan Nazarbayev, the President of Kazakhstan. This quote begins on this YouTube clip at 3:53:

Our country is doing very well. Economically we’ve never had anything like it. I don’t believe we’ve ever been in a position and the president was so, saying we’ve never been in a position like we have.

No. Guess not.

  3. Her program outlined connections between Trump, a Russian Mafia pal of his, a huge embezzlement at the largest bank in Kazakhstan, and the current government of Kazakhstan. Funding Trump hotels and laundering money was at the heart of it.

