The deep south is still stuck in our cold wave. Here are some suggestions for another indoor weekend of interesting reading:
A Thousand and One Nights at the Call Centre by Anjali Puri at TheWire.in, which leads to
The Best Job in Town by Katherine Boo (pdf)
Trans-Siberian Railway by Giulia Mangione in Calvert Journal
My year of living ignorantly: I entered a news blackout the day Trump was elected by Christopher Hebert in the Guardian
When the Soviet Union Paid Pepsi in Warships by Anne Ewbank at Atlas Obscura
Transcript of interview with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson from U.S. House Intelligence Committee (pdf)
Got time to buy me a cup of coffee?
One thought on “Weekend Reading”
I am reading a book Called Barometer Rising- by Hugh MacLennan. It is a Bookmark dedication book, here in Canada.
Set in Halifax during WW1, days before the explosion . I thought it was about the Halifax explosion but it is a awkward love triangle story. I am going to finish it with less than 90 pages to go and explosion about to happen. It has been very mediocre, but it does give points of interest I maybe able to use in a future travel story to Halifax.
Cheer happy weekend
LikeLiked by 1 person