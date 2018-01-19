Weekend Reading

The deep south is still stuck in our cold wave. Here are some suggestions for another indoor weekend of interesting reading:

A Thousand and One Nights at the Call Centre by Anjali Puri at TheWire.in, which leads to

The Best Job in Town by Katherine Boo (pdf)

Trans-Siberian Railway by Giulia Mangione in Calvert Journal

My year of living ignorantly: I entered a news blackout the day Trump was elected by Christopher Hebert in the Guardian

When the Soviet Union Paid Pepsi in Warships by Anne Ewbank at Atlas Obscura

Transcript of interview with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson from U.S. House Intelligence Committee (pdf)

