The Government Is Here to Help. And Here. And Here. And Over There.

Here is a list of organizations funded in full or in part by some level of government that I wrote down while riding between M. G. Marg, a central pedestrian street, and the Hotel Mayfair in Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim, India:

Forest Secretariat, Forest, Environment and Wildlife Management

Office of the Principal Accountant General, Sikkim

Sikkim Central Water Commission Office of the Superintending Engineer

Sikkim Government Press

The National Cadet Corps

The Regional Centre on National Resources and Sustainable Development

Office of the Ombudsman for the Area Engineers

Sikkim State Commission for Women

Sikkim Commission for Backward classes

Government of India Geological Survey

East Police District Deorali Outpost

The Office of the Director, Sikkim Fire and Rescue Service

The Sikkim Legislative Assembly

SARAH, the Sikkim Anti-Rabies & Animal Health Program

The Reserve Bank of India, Director’s Bungalow

The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries

Sikkim Information Center

Sikkim Welfare Board

The Sikkim Relief Rehabilitation Committee for Tibetan Refugees

The Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation (!, a tall, imposing building)

East District Police, Deorali and Tadong Outposts

State Trading Corporation of Sikkim

Urban Development and Housing Department

Family Counseling Center

Housing Welfare Society

There are a lot of characters in Sikkim, as you can see:

