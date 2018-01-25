Just a little thing that happened five or six years ago in Uganda. A Congolese Border Tale:
Whenever I read a story with news like this: “Rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have taken a major border post after clashes with government troops….” I think about a visit to a safari camp in Uganda a few years back, just near the border with Congo. It was small, only ten tents. The proprietor, a stereotypical grizzled white African character I’ll call Dave, said he’d take out three of the tents and only have seven if he had his way but he was only working for the man, just like everybody else.
This place was down along a river, nice location. Oil had been discovered in the ground nearby, but recently enough that not a lot had been done yet; They were still mobilizing to get at it. Just over a ridge was the Congo border.
A four-wheeler drove up and Dave went to see. Came back after a while and told us it was the head of military intelligence for this sector. Said he drops by to buy a beer now and then, but of course the beer’s on the house. The military man makes every visit a “family visit” (Dave sticks quotes up in the air). This time he brought his wife, last time his sister.
I give them some beers, maybe a bite, and we visit a half hour, Dave says. Even though you have to do it, it’s not a bad idea. I mean, it’s calm over there now (thumb in the direction of the DRC), but it only takes them three or four days to cook up a civil war.
Not that this isn’t the safest place you can be, right here. Because it is, he thinks. They’ve got all the oil guys here. They’ve doubled the military presence. Never be the same. Still, it’s good to have a phone number for the head of military intelligence.
•••••
Uganda is one of my favorite of the countries Donald Trump characterized rudely. Really a pretty place with nice, easy-going people. There are more photos in the Uganda Gallery at EarthPhotos.com.
5 thoughts on “Vignette: Congo Border Tales”
Great post! Have you ever read Congo Kitabu? It is one of my favorite books! Your post reminded me of it. Here is the blurb:
Congo Kitabu
by Jean-Pierre Hallet
4.25 · Rating details · 67 Ratings · 15 Reviews
Congo Kitabu is an auto-biographical book about the travels of Jean-Pierre Hallet through central Africa from 1948 through 1960. In it he documents interactions with multiple isolated cultures throughout the Congo, Rwanda and Burundi regions. His accounts provide a unique anthropological source of information of the Congo basin during that period.
Dr. Hallet’s accounts include those of extensive personal participation in cultural activities of the region, including secretive and forbidden (by the Belgian colonial government) practices. In several chapters of the book are described some of his first encounters with the Efe pygmies of the Ituri forest.
It was published in 1964, but I think it would make a great movie now! : ) Thanks for sharing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I haven’t but it sounds like my kind of stuff. Thanks for the lead. I’ve been kind of in this Congo groove lately and I can recommend The Dawn Watch (previous post) for Joseph Conrad’s experience there and Congo by David Van Reybrouck, a big, meaty history I understand has only recently been translated into English. Death in the Congo: Murdering Patrice Lumumba by Emmanuel Gerard is on the stack. It looks to be a counterweight to Larry Devlin’s Chief of Station, Congo: Fighting the Cold War in a Hot Zone.
Thanks for the reading tip! Always appreciated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for your book recs– I will add them to my TBR. They sound right up my alley as well! : )
LikeLike
There’e nothing quite as berserk as Africa is there? But somehow you still end up loving it. I don’t know why. It is life endangering, dangerous, mad, bad and beautiful. But so, so real. You end up feeling alive. And in awe. The people I met there will always stay with me, as will my experiences. See my post on Zimbabwean buses to see why I agree, Bill. Another great post from you. Thanks. And thanks for your great reading recommendations, Pete.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everything you said, Pete! For me, the African bush is hands down the top number one best vacation destination there is. Period. I’m working up a post about giraffes just now, might have it by tomorrow. But first, off to read your Zimbabwean buses post. Thank you Pete!
LikeLike