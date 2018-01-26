A few items to ponder at your leisure this weekend:
The Feud That Captures the Fight For Serbia’s Future by Valerie Hopkins at World Politics Review
The Untreatable by Gavin Francis in the LRB (on the centenary of the Spanish Flu)
Tiny, Wealthy Qatar Goes Its Own Way, and Pays for It by Declan Walsh in The New York Times
Too Much Music: A Failed Experiment In Dedicated Listening by James Jackson Toth at NPR.org
Michel de Montaigne: On Solitude by Paula Marvelly at The Culturium
Unfriendly Skies by David Dayen at The American Prospect
2 thoughts on “Weekend Reading”
Hi Bill. That’s a lot of leisure reading for one weekend…😄 I just picked up “Under the Banner of Heaven” by Jon Krakauer…I wasn’t sure what it was but like the author. Seems to be a rather interesting study of the Mormon church.
Hey Graham,
🙂 Well, if you need to, you can use next week for your weekend reading, too. Ditto on liking Krakauer. I’m thinking my wife has read that particular Krakauer book. I’m pretty sure I’ve seen it here in the house. I must ask her –
