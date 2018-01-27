Brief History of the Acadians

Many will know that the Acadians begat the Cajuns of bayou country, with the name evolving something like

Acadian —> Cadian —> Cajun,

but put me on the list of those who didn’t know a thing about Acadian food. I can’t say I even knew it was a thing. Until now. Can anyone speak to whether rappie pie really tastes like congee? I’m skeptical.

A Brief History of Acadians in Nova Scotia (and their food) as told by Simon Thibault from The Perennial Plate on Vimeo.