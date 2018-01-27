Many will know that the Acadians begat the Cajuns of bayou country, with the name evolving something like
Acadian —> Cadian —> Cajun,
but put me on the list of those who didn’t know a thing about Acadian food. I can’t say I even knew it was a thing. Until now. Can anyone speak to whether rappie pie really tastes like congee? I’m skeptical.
A Brief History of Acadians in Nova Scotia (and their food) as told by Simon Thibault from The Perennial Plate on Vimeo.
3 thoughts on “Brief History of the Acadians”
Interesting. I’ve never heard of congee, so I can’t answer that question. However, I do live in Canada’s only officially bilingual province, New Brunswick, whose population of 750,000 is one-third francophone and proudly Acadian. Poutine râpée, fricot, and rappie pie are all popular dishes! (I was surprised to see that Wikipedia’s entry on Acadian populations has the Canadian populations off by a factor of 10. Now I can’t take Wikipedia entries at face value!)
LikeLike
Thank you, Jane. I knew I had a couple of readers up in the Maritimes. Congee is a sort of Asian short-grained rice porridge. You’ll sometimes see it as a breakfast item in buffets at hotels with Asian clienteles. It’s good stuff but the ah … consistency … of the rappie pie in the video didn’t look very congee-like.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, rappie pie is made out of potatoes, so … 🙂
LikeLike