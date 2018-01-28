World Breakfast, Sikkim Edition

My post earlier in the week about the helpful Sikkim government sent me back to review what I wrote at the time. Here is a list of articles about the Indian state. Enjoy them over breakfast, Sikkim style:

The breakfast buffet as served at the Mayfair Hotel Gangtok, the Sikkimese capital: Coriander vada, chicken roll, pineapple, onion uttapom, aloo matar ki subzi, club kachori, dhosa (a south Indian pancake), idli (rice ball), various chutneys and onion and chilli accompaniments, fresh squeezed pineapple juice, mineral water and coffee.

