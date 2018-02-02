Weekend Reading

Hunting for something interesting to read this weekend? Here’s the list you were looking for. And since we’ve had a couple of posts that touch on British imperialism this week, we start it off with:

The Great British Empire Debate by Kenan Malik at NYR Daily

But wait, there’s more! Enjoy these, too, and have a lovely weekend.

A Bakery in a War Zone by Lily Hyde in Roads and Kingdoms

How warp-speed evolution is transforming ecology by Rachael Lallensack at Nature.com

What science is like in North Korea by Andrada Fiscutean in The Outline

The Person in the Ape by Ferris Jabr at laphamsquarterly.org

America Is Not a Democracy by Yascha Mounk at The Atlantic

How America Collapsed by umair haque at eand.co