Quotes: On the Berlin Wall

Remarkable. According to Leonid Bershidsky writing on another matter at Bloomberg, the Berlin Wall has been down now for as long as it stood:

“The Berlin Wall divided the city for 28 years, two months and 28 days starting Aug. 13, 1961. It ended on Nov. 9, 1989, when Guenter Schabowski, a top East German official, erroneously announced that crossing into West Berlin was now permitted. Now that the same amount of time — 28 years, two months and 28 days — has passed, it’s fitting that the next German government is expected to end the solidarity tax created to even out economic differences between both sides.”

These photos are from a few weeks later, New Year’s Eve in 1989, the only time I’m pretty sure I was where the most important thing happening on earth was happening that day.

Just off to the left of the midnight photo, David Hasselhoff had been standing way up in a bucket raised above the crowd, singing all night. Okay, so there’s no accounting for taste.