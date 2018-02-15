Bit of a side project here. Stay with me while I get this posted and then we’ll add to it as time goes on.

Here is a list of articles about the changing nature of work. It’s interesting, I think, because it affects almost everybody directly, and the pace of change has clearly outrun the abilities of our political leadership.

Somebody’s going to have to figure out how to make this new world work. Please send your suggestions for additions to this list. It’s a work in progress, and I hope it serves as a resource for interested parties It should grow over time. I will add new articles as I find them. I have no affiliation with nor do I necessarily endorse any of these articles.

Another issue touches this one – the extent to which Neoliberalism as we popularly understand it has either helped to bring about or may itself be changed by the future of work.

Let me declare that my point of view is informed by mostly lefty books like Postcapitalism: A Guide to Our Future by Paul Mason, How Will Capitalism End by Wolfgang Streek, the columns of Dani Rodrik and by George Monbiot, who I think describes Neoliberalism pretty well in this video.

For our purposes let’s define Neoliberalism as the elevation of the interests of capital and the free market over aspects of government deemed to be barriers to capital accumulation, such as legislation and regulatory measures that restrict capital flows and investment.

A definition like that is meant to draw fire. Let’s fight in the comments section.

Now though, the list:

The gig economy is nothing new – it was standard practice in the 18th century

As Amazon Pushes Forward With Robots, Workers Find New Roles

Bernie Sanders’s Bill Gets America Zero Percent Closer to Single Payer

Future of Work

LATESTAGECAPITALISM

Stop Crying About the Size of Government. Start Caring About Who Controls It.

The Real Story of Automation Beginning with One Simple Chart

The BIG Library: Books About Basic Income

WHAT KIND OF JOBS WILL THE ROBOTS LEAVE US?

The end of work as we know it?

The Globalization of Our Discontent

Apocalyptic populism

Will globalisation go into reverse?

The great globalisation lie

Persistent Precarity, The making of a generation.

Why Is Japan Populist-Free?

What happens when the jobs dry up in the new world? The left must have an answer

Post-work: the radical idea of a world without jobs

The Internet Is Enabling a New Kind of Poorly Paid Hell

The Human Cost of the Ghost Economy

What Amazon Does to Poor Cities

The end of capitalism has begun

How Hunter-Gatherers May Hold the Key to our Economic Future

It may be that over time some of these links will become busted. It’s the way of the internet. I post them here as I see them. If these are a help to you please let me know how.