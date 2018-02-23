Funny, expressive or just strange. Signs from around the world. It’s a perennial here at CS&W, and it’s a good excuse to publish the photo at the bottom one more time. Click to enlarge them, and there is a collection of many more signs at EarthPhotos.com.

Pretty much tells you everything you need to know, doesn’t it?

Somewhere out in the Burmese countryside.

The room where you hang up your underwear?

From the Hotel Føroyar, Torshavn, Faroe Islands.

Believe I’d turn right.

Nizwa, Oman.

Who is this clown?

Baku, Azerbaijan.

Whatever.

Sanya, Hainan Island, China.

Bullet holes in a wall.

Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina.

On the wall at a bar in Longyearbyen, Svalbard.

All the important places.



At a flea market outside Moscow, Russia.

The National History Museum,Tirana, Albania.

Of course not. Why go in there?

Ishasha Wilderness, Uganda.

I’ll bet.

Hanoi, Vietnam.

And the big finish, the greatest shop of all time.

Near Siam Center, Bangkok, Thailand.