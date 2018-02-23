Signs

Posted on by

Funny, expressive or just strange. Signs from around the world. It’s a perennial here at CS&W, and it’s a good excuse to publish the photo at the bottom one more time. Click to enlarge them, and there is a collection of many more signs at EarthPhotos.com.

Pretty much tells you everything you need to know, doesn’t it?
Somewhere out in the Burmese countryside.

 

The room where you hang up your underwear?
From the Hotel Føroyar, Torshavn, Faroe Islands.

 

Believe I’d turn right.
Nizwa, Oman.

 

Who is this clown?
Baku, Azerbaijan.

 

Whatever.
Sanya, Hainan Island, China.

 

Bullet holes in a wall.
Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina.

 

On the wall at a bar in Longyearbyen, Svalbard.

 

All the important places.

 


At a flea market outside Moscow, Russia.

 

The National History Museum,Tirana, Albania.

 

Of course not. Why go in there?
Ishasha Wilderness, Uganda.

 

I’ll bet.
Hanoi, Vietnam.

 

And the big finish, the greatest shop of all time.
Near Siam Center, Bangkok, Thailand.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s