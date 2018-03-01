Read This in Your Vafri

Posted on

Department of admirable ideas: In Iceland, instead of borrowing words from English, when a new word is necessary they invent a new Icelandic word,

“rooted in the tongue’s ancient Norse past: a neologism that looks, sounds and behaves like Icelandic.

The Icelandic word for computer, for example, is tölva, a marriage of tala, which means number, and völva, prophetess. A web browser is vafri, derived from the verb to wander.”

Here is the whole article, headlined “Icelandic language battles threat of ‘digital extinction’.” In English.

