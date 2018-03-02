Friday Treat – Wildlife Photos from Africa

Anytime is a good time for wildlife photos. Enjoy these photos from our last two visits to Kenya. They’re a lot better when they’re bigger. Click to enlarge them.

Have some fun this weekend.

Cheetah at sunrise

Elephant friends

Fresh kill

Wildebeest crossing

Lion cubs

Elephant family

Rhinoceros

Hippo fight

Wildebeest crossing. Note the giraffe way in the back checking out what’s coming.

Hyena on a kill

Silly kids

Death of a wildebeest in two photos

Look at the size of that guy’s tail!

Singing giraffe

Cheetah family on the lookout

I wouldn’t go in there right now if I were you

Elephant family with Mt. Kilimanjaro in the background

These photos came from two trips to Kenya, in 2015 and 2016. Most of them came from our stays in Tortilis Camp or Ol Tukai Lodge in Amobesli, or in the Masaai Mara, Kicheche Mara Camp in the North Mara Conservancy or Governor’s Il Moran Camp. If you ever plan a trip to Amboseli please be in touch. I’ve got a great guide for you.

And there are more photos from Kenya at EarthPhotos.com. Next week we’ll try to post some Africa travel writing.

