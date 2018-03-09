Weekend Reading

The village of Tjørnuvik, Streymoy, Faroe Islands (above) has no connection that I can think of to the articles listed here. But it sure is pretty, isn’t it? This weekend, you could set a slideshow of Tjørnuvik and the 580 other photos from all over the world in the HDR Gallery at EarthPhotos.com. Otherwise, here are a few articles worth your attention on your day off this weekend:

How Netflix works: the (hugely simplified) complex stuff that happens every time you hit Play by Mayukh Nair at Medium.com.

The Infinity of the Small by Alan P. Lightman at Harper’s Magazine. Harper’s allows a free article a month. If this is your first this month, you’re good.

The Exhilirating Art of Landing Planes in Crazy Crosswinds by Alex Davis at Wired.com.

When a Reporter Crossed the Kremlin’s Borderline by Shaun Walker at codastory.com.

We Are Living in Parallel Societies by Nick Ottens at Quillette.com

and some entertaining photography at TheAtlantic.com. Alan Taylor takes virtual tours with Google Earth, then shares what he finds. Here are what he calls Human Landscapes of Germany, Mexico, Canada and the American Southwest.

Cheers, everybody.

