Quotes: On Quality of Life

“In the Nordic countries, Bernie Sanders is not viewed as progressive – he is just common sense.”

– Meik Wiking of the Happiness Research Institute in Denmark in an article about Finland being found the happiest country on earth in the 2018 World Happiness Report.

Here are 241 photos from Finland, from EarthPhotos.com.

