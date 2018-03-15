Hard to believe, but true. Consider:
The littlest guy pokes his head up from the nest. Staying close to mom.
This guy’s brave enough to stand up all by himself.
From the Mara North Conservancy, Kenya, just at dusk one afternoon. Click ’em to make ’em bigger. And there are lots more wildlife photos at Earthphotos.com.
2 thoughts on “Even Hyenas Are Cute When They’re Babies”
Yes, cute
All the kids from a big bunch of females share a little dugout home. We had the time to spend an hour with the clan. It’s really peaceful and domestic. Different from when they get to work:
http://www.earthphotos.com/Countries/Kenya/i-dqGNkHR/A
