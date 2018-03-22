See how many you can guess. Answers at the end.
IMPORTANT: You can click to enlarge them for a better look, but there will be a caption at the bottom that gives you the answer. Careful.
Good luck:
Answers:
1. Sydney, Australia
2. Singapore
3. Antananarivo, Madagascar
4. Muscat, Oman
5. Istanbul, Turkey
6. Windhoek, Namibia
7. Havana, Cuba
8. Rome, Italy
9. Tórshavn, Faroe Islands
10. Reykjavik, Iceland
It’s true: some were easy enough, others were hard and a couple were pretty much impossible.
If you had fun with this leave a note and we can do this once in a while. Because there are 1153 more photos in the Cities and Urban Life Gallery at EarthPhotos.com.
4 thoughts on “Ten City Skylines”
Singapore is the only city on the list that I have visited and I didn’t get it. I probably would have recognized several US city’s skylines. I need to travel more.
In your defense, the photo is maybe ten years old.
Any 10 year old photo of Austin is almost unrecognizable. There are always 2 or 3 things going up downtown.
Same in Singapore I’m sure, so you can go ahead and count that one as correct.
