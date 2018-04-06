Weekend Reading

Terrace café in Riga, Latvia

Here are some quality recent articles. Worth your time:

‘We know we may be killed’: the rangers risking their lives for Virunga’s gorillas by Jason Burke in The Guardian. These guys who guard mountain gorillas are heroes.

India and Pakistan are quietly making nuclear war more likely by Tom Hundley at Vox.com

Can We Be Saved From Facebook? by Matt Taibbi in Rolling Stone

How to Meet the Strategic Challenge Posed by China by David P. Goldman at imprimis.hillsdale.edu

The Gig Economy Celebrates Working Yourself to Death by Jia Tolentino in The New Yorker

Big data meets Big Brother as China moves to rate its citizens by Rachel Botsman at wired.com

I’ll be taking a little break for the next couple of weeks, so posts here will be less frequent, but stay with me. I’ll be back.

Cheers for now.