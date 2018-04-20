Weekend Reading

Half a dozen worthy articles to take with you wherever you go this weekend:
To start, a look at real, versus western-imagined, Tibetan Buddhism: Not your Tibetan Buddhism, by Mark Hay at Aeon.com.
Also at Aeon.com, Enlightenment rationality is not enough: we need a new Romanticism by Jim Kozubek
And four more:
Same As It Ever Was: Orientalism Forty Years Later by Philip Metres at Literary Hub
Why Germans Can Say Things No One Else Can at thebookoflife.org
A new age of sea power? by Alfred W. McCoy at mondediplo.com
‘There is no such thing as past or future’ by Charlotte Higgins in the Guardian.
Cheers, and a good weekend to all.