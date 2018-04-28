Our Staffs Are Very Good at Communicating in English

Posted on by

Got this from Frank last night:

Dear  Sir/Madam,

My name is Frank, I’m Operations Manager for TenDa Plastics CO., Limited. located in DongGuan City China . I am very glad to see your company web and writing to you to explore the possible cooperation with you .

TenDa Plastics is a professional moulds . injection molding .Assemble with Packaging manufacturer. Our products include UAV Parts. UAV Filter. automobile . Medical . household items. industrial. electrical appliances. Display. etc. we&rsquo;ve won high reputation from our customers all over the world. if you want know more for our Company , please visit our website.

Our staffs are very good at Communicating in English.

 

