Snapshot: The American South, 2018

My wife and I live in the state of Georgia, USA. I know that people read CS&W from all over, and I think it might be revealing to folks who don’t live in the USA to see this currently-running ad, from a candidate for Governor of our state.

You really ought to watch it a couple of times and study the set design.

This is politics in the USA, 2018.

In response to criticism, the Washington Post says Kemp Tweeted ““I’m conservative, folks. Get over it!”