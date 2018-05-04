My wife and I live in the state of Georgia, USA. I know that people read CS&W from all over, and I think it might be revealing to folks who don’t live in the USA to see this currently-running ad, from a candidate for Governor of our state.
You really ought to watch it a couple of times and study the set design.
This is politics in the USA, 2018.
In response to criticism, the Washington Post says Kemp Tweeted ““I’m conservative, folks. Get over it!”
2 thoughts on “Snapshot: The American South, 2018”
I guess some people run their family from the end of a shotgun barrel. Or maybe from a whole set-full of instruments of murder. Maybe they can even get elected as a governor looking down the end of that same barrel and set full of violent intimidation. I know this sounds crazy, but someone like that could even get to be POTUS. No, sorry that’s going far too far, silly me. That would never happen. But we do have some of those sort of humans here in good old Blighty too. Shame. But you make a good point here CSAW.
Thank you Pete. It can’t happen here. Until it does.
