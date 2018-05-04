Weekend Reading

Here is a collection of interesting articles or just plain nice writing you may have missed this week. Enjoy a lazy weekend just hanging around.

India’s struggle for the soul of the Indo-Pacific by Samir Saran and Abhijit Singh at the Lowy Interpreter, on the state of New Delhi’s Indian Ocean diplomacy

The Man Who Invented the Pop-up Ad on the Original Sin of Advertising by Noaj Kulwin in New York Magazine

Time for a New U.S. Foreign Policy Narrative by Ian Bremmer & Joe Kennedy III in Foreign Affairs (register for one free article a month)

McMaster and Commander by Patrick Radden Keefe in The New Yorker

Since 2016, Half of All Coral in the Great Barrier Reef Has Died by Robinson Meyer in The Atlantic

Gå Fram by Kelsey Camacho in Nowhere Magazine, on Svalbard