Guess These Ten City Skylines

A third installment. Here are the previous two: 1, 2. See how many of these cities you can guess. Answers at the end. Yes, some are impossible.

IMPORTANT: You can click to enlarge them for a better look, but there will be a caption at the bottom that gives you the answer. Careful.

Good luck.

Answers:
1. Riga, Latvia
2. Sydney, Australia
3. Buenos Aires, Argentina
4. Lucerne, Switzerland
5. Greater Muscat, Oman
6. La Paz, Bolivia
7. San Salvador, El Salvador
8. Dublin, Ireland
9. Bratislava, Slovakia
10. Montreal, Canada

