Photographer Recommendation: Nice work from Vietnam

Posted on by

I think Vietnam is a fabulous, fun and utterly exotic travel destination for westerners. From the CS&W archives, here’s a story from a few months back, Driving in Vietnam, about getting around in the Mekong Delta. There are also 445 photos from all over the country in the Vietnam Gallery at EarthPhotos.com.

But besides that, I want to share with you some terrific work I’ve found by a 27-year-old photographer named Jean from France. His website is TravelOpening.com. Spend a little time there if you can. He has strong technique, interesting subject matter, and style. The photos that caught my eye are these, in his Hanoi gallery. Good stuff.

 

