Trump & Brexit, Remarkable. Now Comes Malaysia

92 year old, gnarled and weathered old and retired Mahathir Mohamad, the country’s Prime Minister from 1981 to 2003, has been elected Malaysia’s Prime Minister again after having been sent to his dotage fifteen years ago.

Unusual. But more surprising is his electoral path to victory: he allied with Anwar Ibrahim, who was his deputy prime minister in the 1990s, before Mahatir jailed Ibrahim on trumped-up sodomy charges.

The Sydney Morning Herald calls it “Incredible.”

This one caught me napping. Has Mahatir returned to politics in order to pave the way to power for a colleague-turned-rival whose career he publicly and very intentionally ruined? Why?