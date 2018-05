As Russian Foreign Ministers go, I think Sergey Lavrov is a pretty cool dude. He is charismatic, dynamic, he engages with European and American interlocutors in English, a skill his boss hasn’t mastered.

He is an effective mouthpiece for his government, a dedicated cynic and as far as faux patriotism takes you, a cool dude.

Still, I think his recent charge of “Genocide by sanctions” may be just a twinge too far. A bit of a reach.