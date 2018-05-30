Guess These Ten City Skylines

A fourth installment. Here are the previous three: 1, 2, 3. See how many of these cities you can guess. Answers at the end. Some of these photos are a few years old. And yes, some are impossible.

IMPORTANT: You can click to enlarge them for a better look, but there will be a caption at the bottom that gives you the answer. Careful.

Answers:

1. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

2. Melbourne, Australia

3. Montreal, Canada

4. Perth, Australia

5. Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo

6. Saigon, Vietnam

7. Kigali, Rwanda

8. Minsk, Belarus

9. Durban, South Africa

10. Riga, Latvia

There are 1153 more photos in the Cities and Urban Life Gallery at EarthPhotos.com.