Here it Comes

Air Force One bears down on Singapore at this hour. Time for us to bone up on learning this stuff. Betcha more than he has.
- The definitive book to read on the Korean War for my money is The Coldest Winter: America and the Korean War by David Halberstam. A wicked, evil, brutal and ungodly affair.
- North Korea Confidential by Daniel Tudor and James Pearson, a 2015 book that seeks to cast a rather more realistic light on the reality of North Korean life than the popular media stereotype.
- Only Beautiful, Please a memoir by British diplomat John Evrard, a thirty year, four continent British ambassador to un-Commonwealth lands like North Korea, Belarus and Uruguay.
- Nothing to Envy: Ordinary Lives in North Korea by Barbara Demick, Beijing bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times.
- Under the Loving Care of the Fatherly Leader by Bradley K. Martin. Portraits of the first two leaders of the only Communist dynasty, Kim Il-Sung and Kim Jong-Il.
- French Canadian graphic artist Guy DeLisle’s graphic novel Pyongyang: A Journey in North Korea
- And the scariest of all, The Aquariums of Pyongyang: Ten Years in the North Korean Gulag by escapee Chol-hwan Kang.