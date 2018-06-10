Quotes: What’s Right?

When I was a Member of Parliament I opposed torture being used against Irish terrorists to force them to give information that could save innocent lives, and I would do it again, but I found my position impossible to justify to the relatives of some of the innocent people who had been murdered by terrorists.

Whenever, like this, I have held to a moral conviction against rational considerations, the conviction has always been a negative one: I have felt that a certain course of action was wrong. I have never, with the same degree of conviction, thought I knew what was right.

– Bryan Magee in Ultimate Questions

