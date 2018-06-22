Weekend Reading

Searching for some meaty articles to sink your teeth into this weekend? A few suggestions:

Address by Minister Freeland when receiving Foreign Policy’s Diplomat of the Year Award at the Canadian government’s web site. An appeal to America’s better angels from Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Disposable America: A history of modern capitalism from the perspective of the straw. Seriously. by Alexia C. Madrigal at theatlantic.com

Cleaning up Chelyabinsk, at meduza.io

Some revealing background on Matteo Salvini, now Italy’sinterior minister and deputy prime minister, b Stephanie Kirchgaessner at The Guardian, and

Going nowhere fast. Is particle physics in crisis? by Ben Allanach at Aeon:

“null results are now encrusting the hull of the Standard Model, like barnacles on a beautiful old frigate, and dragging her down to the ocean floor. It looks like the centuries-long quest for top-down unification has stalled, and particle physics might have a full-blown crisis on its hands.”

Have an entertaining weekend. See you next week.

