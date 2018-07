Oh my.

Prominent Tory ministers, a silver-haired cypher and a blustering Trumpy buffoon, resign to tilt at Brexit windmills. Government, as ever, in peril. Stay tuned on this.

Football team eliminated by team from second smallest country ever to contest World Cup final match.

Could things possibly get worse?

Nice try. Cudda Wudda Shudda.