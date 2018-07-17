Here is the simple monument in Ekaterinburg, Russia commemorating Tsar Nicholas and the royal family who were executed on 17 July, 1918 outside of town. RFERL has a nice feature today, worth a few minutes of your time, called Before The Killings: Rare Photographs Of Russia’s Last Royal Family.
2 thoughts on “100 Years Ago Today”
Wow. I knew it was 100 years this year but didn’t realize it was today. Thanks for sharing, those photos are incredible.
A more correct term would be “murdered”.
