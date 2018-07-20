Weekend Reading

Having a hard time finding the energy for all those weekend chores? Here is a rich roundup of articles you may have missed to occupy your time instead:

– Lagos: Hope and Warning – Nigeria’s mega-city, bursting with opportunity but strained with disorder, offers a cautionary preview of the future, by Armin Rosen in City Journal.

– Free advice – don’t become a freelance foreign correspondent: My dream job? Freelance foreign correspondent. Here’s why I’ve decided to give it up by Sulome Anderson in the Washington Post

– Why Our Intuition About Sea-Level Rise Is Wrong – A geologist explains that climate change is not just about a global average sea rise, by Daniel Grossman.

– The Spanish ultra-athlete Kilian Jornet has conquered every major endurance event in running, skiing, and biking. Now he is setting records for climbing the world’s highest mountains. But can anybody really climb Everest twice in one week? Are Kilian Jornet’s Speed Records Too Good to Be True? by Nick Heil at Outside magazine.

– Fiona Hill was one of two women at the table with the Trump team on Monday in Helsinki (the other was the translator). An academic, author and currently Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs, Hill has written a profile of the Russian president in Putin: The one-man show the West doesn’t understand at thebulletin.org.

– Here is a quote from How the Dominant Business Paradigm Turns Nice People into Psychopaths by Lynn Stout at Evonomics:

“It’s conventional wisdom in business circles today that corporate directors should ‘maximize shareholder value….’ Most shareholder-value advocates assume that shareholders care only about their own wealth. But … (t)he problem with the homo economicus theory is that the purely rational, purely selfish person is a functional psychopath.”

– And finally, here, in its best bureaucratese, is the European Commission’s Preparing for the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union on 30 March 2019. It makes for train-wreck-viewing reading, including, in the event of a “hard Brexit,”

• The United Kingdom will be a third country and Union law ceases to apply to and in the United Kingdom. • Citizens: There would be no specific arrangement in place for EU citizens in the United Kingdom, or for UK citizens in the European Union. • Border issues: The European Union must apply its regulation and tariffs at borders with the United Kingdom as a third country, including checks and controls for customs, sanitary and phytosanitary standards and verification of compliance with EU norms. Transport between the United Kingdom and the European Union would be severely impacted. Customs, sanitary and phytosanitary controls at borders could cause significant delays, e.g. in road transport, and difficulties for ports.

See you next week.