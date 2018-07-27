Weekend Reading

Wishing you a couple of days of plenty this weekend. Here’s an abundance of suggestions for absorbing reading:

Trial runs for fascism are in full flow by Fintan O’Toole in the Irish Times. Pretty well sums up the way it feels out there, doesn’t it?
The Battle of Vienna was not a fight between cross and crescent by Dag Herbjørnsrud at aeon.com.
The Untold Story of Otto Warmbier, American Hostage by Doug Bock Clark at GQ. Heartbreaking.
While We Sleep, Our Mind Goes on an Amazing Journey by Michael Finkel at Nat Geo.
In Mozambique, a Living Laboratory for Nature’s Renewal by Natalie Angier in the New York Times.
Survival of the Richest – Future Human by Douglas Rushkoff at Medium. Depressing reading:

“They were not interested in how to avoid a calamity; they’re convinced we are too far gone. For all their wealth and power, they don’t believe they can affect the future. They are simply accepting the darkest of all scenarios and then bringing whatever money and technology they can employ to insulate themselves….”

– And finally, this seems like it must be significant but I confess I can’t understand a bit of it. See if you can figure it out: The Octonian Math That Could Underpin Physics by Natalie Wolchover at Quanta Magazine.

I’ve been working on editing a piece for publication elsewhere this week. I’ll tell you more about that soon. Next Monday’s African Vignette will take you on a gorilla trek in Rwanda. Cheers for now. See you then.

