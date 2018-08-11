Goma, DRC, across Lake Kivu

Difficult man or not? Probably. Pretty much nobody says not. Still, alongside Conrad’s Heart of Darkness, Naipaul’s A Bend in the River takes you to Congo, sticks with you.

Congo won’t stop being a compelling place on the planet. It may or may not be that Kabila’s reign in Congo is drawing to a bitter close., even as the Kivu provinces totter close to armed conflict – again – and the Latest Ebola Outbreak Is Centered in a War Zone. In Congo.

The subject for another time, but please remind me to post my growing Congo reading list. I have a familiar refrain these days – too much to read, too little time. Still, on the occasion of Naipaul’s death, let’s all pull out A Bend in the River or A House for Mr. Biswas and reread. In the moment.