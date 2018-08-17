Weekend Reading

Some things are just downright imponderable, like these guys. Here are a few entirely more ponderable things to read and enjoy this weekend.

Let’s start with an article with a travel bent – and pictures: Letter from Bishkek: Soviet utopia meets postmodern charm in Kyrgyzstan’s garden city capital by Samuel Goff in the Calvert Journal.

A man and his dog, disappeared in Australia: In a Town of 11 People, Mysterious Disappearance Turns Neighbor Against Neighbor by Jacqueline Williams in the New York Times.

A different mystery, Inside the Poisoning of a Russian Double Agent, a big, long blow-by-blow of the Skripal case by Tom Lamont in GQ.

Marxist World: What Did You Expect From Capitalism? by Robin Varghese in Foreign Affairs (You’ll need to register for a free article a month).

Questioning diversity by David Goodhart and Christian Kjelstrup at Eurozine. Europe. Refugees. Tough questions.

Conservatives Can’t Decide If Nordic Socialism Is a Totalitarian Nightmare or Actually Capitalist by Eric Levitz at New York Magazine.

Last week I recommended an article on global supply chains. In See No Evil, Miriam Posner, in Logic Magazine, asks “Software helps companies coordinate the supply chains that sustain global capitalism. How does the code work—and what does it conceal?”

And I’ve bought another doorstop, just shy of the size of The Transformation of the World: A Global History of the Nineteenth Century from a couple years back (and I admit to not having read all 1192 pages of that one). This one is Adam Tooze’sCrashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World, a history of the decade since the collapse of Lehman Brothers. This will surely take the rest of the year. Perhaps you’d prefer just to stick with two reviews.

We’re going to do something a little different next week. Do check back on Monday. For now, enjoy the weekend.