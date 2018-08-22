Good Clean Fun in Turkmenistan

Eurasianet reports that the government of Turkmenistan is inaugurating a new Amul-Khazar road race “that the government hopes will put the country on the international motor sports map.”

It quotess RFE/RL’s Turkmen service: “each of the country’s five regions, or viloyats, is being required to dispatch 7,000 spectators to convey the impression of a popular event.”

“‘According to the instructions, they should stand along the route of the rally and in their capacity as spectators, make a noise,” a correspondent on the ground told Radio Azatlyk.’

