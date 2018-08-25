The Humanity!

You may remember that the early internet brought the cost of voice communication dramatically down, and fast. For some years American consumers grumbled that “customer service,” having been sent to cheaper offshore call centers, became incomprehensible and ineffectual.

A backlash brought a lot of that work back onshore, but I’m afraid call center calls with my fellow Americans, while now more comprehensible, remain ineffectual.

Employees MUST use the script they suit up with when they come in to work. MUST MUST MUST MUST MUST! No deviating into humanity. No exceptions.

I called the air conditioning repair people after business hours and a live voice answered. I told it, “Oh hi, I was just thinking what I would tell the machine.” This plunged the live voice into stunned silence.

Spontaneous remarks had not been addressed on her script.

Pause, and a time wobble.

“Your address?”