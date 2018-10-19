Weekend Reading

For your consideration this weekend:

This headline:

confirms that what Saudi rulers are considering is anything but telling the truth.

“The Saudi rulers are expected to say that General Assiri received oral authorization from Prince Mohammed to capture Mr. Khashoggi for an interrogation in Saudi Arabia, but either misunderstood his instructions or overstepped that authorization and took the dissident’s life, according to two of the people familiar with the Saudi plans.”

So, it’s all just choreography, then. A sordid little shimmy with the full, florid frames of both the United States’ secretary of state and president as dance partners. Here is your homework on MBS, as done for you by Dexter Filkins. One of those dauntingly long New Yorker articles.

– 54 University Avenue, Rangoon, may be for sale.

– I completely love this definition: “a person is … a continuum of causally related psychophysical processes that plays a role in the world.” It’s in an article titled Why There Is No Self: A Buddhist Perspective for the West from the Institute of Art and Ideas. Give yourself some time to read it slowly.

– “’You can’t out-Trump Trump,” said Terry Sullivan, a longtime Rubio adviser.’ The problem with that is after you set your hair on fire, you have to be willing to double down and keep adding gasoline to your head. And that’s not a normal human reaction to being on fire.” Here’s what that’s about.

– If you could time travel, would you travel forward or backward? Leanne Ogasawara argues for backward.

– “a glimpse into what the post-American world might look like: a chaotic stage where strongmen find themselves buffeted by Western, Arab, and Chinese forces.” Pakistan looks east.

– And finally, this would be odd: Pope will visit North Korea if officially invited.

– In travel this week, if you’re intrigued by off-the-beaten-path destinations, check out this article about China’s Nujiang valley. And you don’t see a lot of news coverage of Bhutan, but here’s a story from today’s Washington Post: In tiny Bhutan, known for its pursuit of happiness, democracy brings discontent. I’ll leave you with this link to a chapter from my book Common Sense and Whiskey. It’s about travel in Bhutan. That’s Bhutan’s capital, Thimpu, in the photo. Click it for 115 more photos from Bhutan on EarthPhotos.com.

See you next week.