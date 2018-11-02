Time to Do Democracy

By now everything that needs to be said, every pundit’s point has been made, everybody is repeating themselves, and it’s time to get on to election day and let’s see what happens.

The New York Times has made and remade this point until it’s tiresome:

We get that. We get that the Times, the Washington Post, CNN, me, and a ton of people like me, want Trump’s rank, well, just rankness to backfire and suburban voters to go on out there and fix this. We have gone out to early-vote. Now how about those suburbans? Will they or won’t they?

By election day in four days time, the president, vice president, former president and Oprah Winfrey will have been through my home state of Georgia to put their stamps on our Governor’s race. Georgia represents 3.2% of the United States’ population. Should we be honored or frightened?

We’ll get back to our usual focus here on CS&W soon enough. I have a travel column in 3 Quarks Daily in a little over a week about the largest wildlife migration in the world, the wildebeest migration in Kenya’s Masaai Mara, and I’ll share it here the next day. But there’s no need to pretend. This weekend our country feels poised on a precipice. If the Trump administration retains control of both houses of Congress next week, I fear for the shape of the country come the next presidential election.

Let’s see what happens. You’re not undecided. No one is. You know what you think. Go vote.

Fingers crossed.