Weekend Reading

Posted on by

Suggested reading for the weekend. No politics:

Border Crossings: Myths and Memories of Tolerance about the North-African Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.
The Man Who Showed Us Istanbul. Orhan Pamuk remembers the photographer Ara Güler.
Ara Güler’s photography.
– The world’s oldest known intact shipwreck has been found Under the Black Sea.
Are we wrong to assume fish can’t feel pain? by Carl Safina. Also read his Beyond Words: What Animals Think and Feel.
New definitions of scientific units are on the horizon.
A Stinging Decline. On the future of bees.
Our illusory sense of agency has a deeply important social purpose.
Why Forests Give You Awe: “nature-produced awe involves a diminished self.”

Okay, one bit of politics: The Munk Debate on Populism, a debate between David Frum and Steve Bannon, will be live-streamed here from Toronto tonight at 7:00 US eastern time. Also airing on CPAC TV in Canada and C-SPAN in the U.S., and streamed on Facebook Live.

Enjoy the weekend. See you next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s