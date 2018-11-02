Weekend Reading

Suggested reading for the weekend. No politics:

– Border Crossings: Myths and Memories of Tolerance about the North-African Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.

– The Man Who Showed Us Istanbul. Orhan Pamuk remembers the photographer Ara Güler.

– Ara Güler’s photography.

– The world’s oldest known intact shipwreck has been found Under the Black Sea.

– Are we wrong to assume fish can’t feel pain? by Carl Safina. Also read his Beyond Words: What Animals Think and Feel.

– New definitions of scientific units are on the horizon.

– A Stinging Decline. On the future of bees.

– Our illusory sense of agency has a deeply important social purpose.

– Why Forests Give You Awe: “nature-produced awe involves a diminished self.”

Okay, one bit of politics: The Munk Debate on Populism, a debate between David Frum and Steve Bannon, will be live-streamed here from Toronto tonight at 7:00 US eastern time. Also airing on CPAC TV in Canada and C-SPAN in the U.S., and streamed on Facebook Live.

Enjoy the weekend. See you next week.