Swedish Muddle

Posted on by

A great graphic from Bloomberg (click the graphic for a larger view and the article) showing the intractable, uncoalitionable mess in the Swedish parliament, as another try at coalition building failed today. The country has had a caretaker government since September elections. Here’s what happened today.

Stockholm

2 thoughts on “Swedish Muddle

  1. Sweden has always had a fairly intransigent right wing, and with the global popularisation of nationalism, it is hard to see Sweden’s political difficulties decreasing in the near future. Its a worry that the whole world might be heading this way.

  2. Agreed. Press about the collapse of the middle usually focuses on Germany/France/Italy in Europe and I guess that makes sense given their populations, but it’s happening everywhere. We’re all lining up farther to one extreme or the other. Including the U.S., where the debate is in full flower right now about how far to the left the next Democratic Party presidential candidate should be.

