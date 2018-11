Probably a wee bit obscure, but in an article in The Walrus on the recent Munk Debate on populism between David Frum and Steve Bannon in Toronto (it’s interesting stuff, watch it here), Ian Wells makes this point:

“Exposing populist nativists to facts, we now know, will not disabuse them of their political delusions—not least of all because our “facts” are their fake news. “